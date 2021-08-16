Cops on hunt for suspect who allegedly shot to death his female partner

Pretoria - Police in Mpumalanga are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his 30-year-old female partner in Acornhoek near Bushbuckridge on Sunday in what is believed to be another Gender Based Violent incident. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said: “According to the information at police disposal, the SAPS members at Acornhoek as well as the paramedics were notified about a shooting incident at Buffelshoek Trust.

Upon their arrival they found a woman lying in bed with some injuries on her upper body and bleeding profusely. The woman was certified dead by the medical team and police opened a murder case where they immediately began with their probe. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect.” Mdhluli added that police have requested Appearance Ndlovu to come forward as they believe he could positively assist in their investigation. Meanwhile in a separate incident, a 32-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being allegedly shot by her partner at Newington C, in Mhala on Saturday.

Mdhluli said the police were investigating a case of attempted murder combined with an inquest. “It is alleged that a 36-year-old man allegedly shot and injured his female partner on Saturday. It is further reported that the man then turned the gun on himself. “The authorities were notified about this shooting incident and upon arrival the medical personnel certified the man dead meanwhile the woman was taken to hospital for treatment. Police opened the two cases accordingly,” Mdhluli said.