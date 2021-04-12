Correctional services slams ’illegal videos’ depicting attacks

Pretoria - The Department of Correctional Services has slammed the making and distribution of videos depicting three inmates assaulting a prison official in uniform and an inmate carrying a gun and a knife.

The videos which have been circulating on social media were made by people who were acting and created a false impression, Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo said.

The videos also contravened a law barring the unauthorised wearing or use of the uniform, badge or insignia of the department or of a custody official or anything deceptively resembling them, he added.

“Any person masquerading as a correctional or custody official is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or, in default of payment, to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years or to such imprisonment without the option of a fine or both,” Nxumalo said, citing the Correctional Services Act.

He said the department had not granted permission for the production of these videos and would embark on legal processes against those involved.