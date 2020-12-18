Covid-19: 180 Stats SA members in isolation after four colleagues test positive

Pretoria - Statistics South Africa said yesterday 180 staff members were in isolation after four of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19. Spokesperson Trevor Oosterwyk said the employees were attending a training course at St George’s Hotel in preparation for the upcoming census pilot project due to be carried out next month. “Despite adhering to Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, sanitising, wearing face masks and ensuring that we did not exceed the limited 180 people, we had four positive cases," said Oosterwyk. It was unclear whether they had been infected before arriving at the workshop or picked up the virus at the venue. All attendees, some Stats SA employees and contract workers, were being screened for possible exposure to the virus.

"We are going to screen everyone," said Oosterwyk, adding that nobody had been detained in their rooms. "We have asked people to remain in their rooms. But they are adults," he said.

“The training course is scheduled to finish on Tuesday would carry on virtually. "The training could not be stopped."

Meanwhile, MMC for Health Sakkie du Plooy said official statistics indicated the potential for a sharp rise in the number of active Covid-19 cases in the city.

"Although this trend can be attributed to various reasons, it is generally agreed that behavioural change by residents will be essential to prevent a full wave of the pandemic hitting Tshwane, which will have disastrous consequences for the health system and the local economy."

Du Plooy said places where alcohol was consumed often provided "superspreading" opportunities.

