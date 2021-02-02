Covid-19: Handwritten cards, letters to motivate healthcare workers

Pretoria - A drive to show appreciation to the more 20 000 healthcare workers in South Africa is in full swing. Spearheaded by greeting card brand Cardiology Cards, it aims to encourage healthcare workers by distributing 20 000 handwritten letters and cards of appreciation. Company founder Benita Enoch said healthcare workers continued to face daunting physical, mental and emotional exhaustion due to Covid-19. “We know these tokens will serve as a tangible reminder to each healthcare worker, that they are deeply appreciated for standing on the front line of our country’s well-being. “These are keepsakes that will be forever cherished by the nurses, doctors and volunteers who receive them,” she said.

She said the cards would be delivered to hospitals on Valentine’s Day and later this month.

Enoch invited the public to submit short, simple messages of gratitude through the company’s online portal.

“Even if it’s just two simple words such as ’thank you’, it is enough because appreciation does incredible good for the human spirit.

Once received, the letters and cards will be printed and delivered directly to healthcare workers at each hospital, medical or treatment centre provincially and nationally.

“It’s something we envision a nurse or doctor taking home to their families to share in the joy of being appreciated. Tragically, we’re losing healthcare workers in this pandemic so, in a way, these keepsakes become part of their legacy too.”

Proceeds from the drive will be donated to Covid-19 relief programmes.

Pretoria News