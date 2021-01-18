Covid-19: Organisation Dare to Love spreads positivity, motivates health staff

Pretoria - Members of Dare to Love, the organisation spreading positivity and love among South Africans, were at Eugene Marais Hospital in the Moot when an ambulance brought in an elderly man with Covid-19 and diabetes. “As it drove past, the group stretched hands to the ambulance in prayer; it was life-changing to see a man on a ventilator now being off oxygen. There was an incredible turnaround in his situation. He will soon be discharged,” said the group’s Herman Steynberg. Dare to Love has been visiting hospitals to encourage front-line workers in the battle against the Covid-19. Steynberg said they were simply sharing love and care to fellow South Africans. “From the beginning of lockdown last year we were propelled by God to spread love in any way we can. We have assisted in sending food parcels to areas not reached by the government and pray for and encourage front-line workers.”

He said there were a lot of negatives and they wanted to change that. “We even went to police stations when there was rifts. We see people on the frontline and their sacrifices, having long hours at work and being away from family… it is no easy feat, especially in a pandemic. So this about honouring them and the sacrifices they have made.

“They are under immense pressure; some did not even take leave. They are worried and have anxiety about their health and need all the support they can get.

“We want to change the atmosphere and give hope to them, from the cleaners to the doctors, and uplift their spirits and say as a community we see it and we appreciate it,” Steynberg said.

The front-line workers leaving work are greeted by the group honouring and praying for them, and handing them a badge with the inscription, “You are a serving hero”, as well as a small pocket Bible.

The reactions have been amazing, Steynberg said. “We know pressure and stress can bring energy down, so we do this to uplift. We pray for the patients too, which is important. We have a lot of testimonies.”

He said they had received a lot of positive feedback. “There were tears and so much emotion… one lady was so touched she dropped her phone and lifted her hands and started praying.

“This has garnered so much unity and it gives them hope to see us support them and show them that the community at large is behind them.”

Steynberg said their positive campaign had also spread to other parts of the country. In Pretoria they have been to Montana, Eugene Marais, Die Wilgers, Pretoria East, Unitas, Kloof, Tshwane District and Steve Biko hospitals. The group has also visited hospitals in Joburg.

Groups have been established in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga all in a bid to appreciate front-line workers and pray for those that were ill.

