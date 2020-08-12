Covid-19 testing now at Bloed Street Mall in Pretoria CBD

Pretoria - A Covid-19 screening and testing facility opened at Bloed Street Mall in the CBD yesterday. City of Tshwane administrator for health, Lebogang Mahaye, speaking at the launch, said such initiatives were important. “Looking at Bloed Street, it is a busy public transport node and buzzing with activity; such a site is critical in reaching the masses. “If we want to reach high volumes, community members who cannot afford a test can come here, we need these types of facilities popping up in the province and all over to be available for people.” Tsietsi Magowa, the City’s deputy director primary healthcare, said testing facilities at busy areas formed part of a multi-pronged approach to mitigate the high numbers. “We are using high-volume sites to reach shoppers, passers-by and commuters, and those who are working here and are always busy and cannot go to hospitals.

“We have seen high positive cases from Sunnypark Shopping Centre and this pushed us to expand and reach out to more people and try to drop the numbers of infections in hot spots.”

Faith Mabuza of Faith Care Medicals, which has partnered with the metro on the campaign as well as province and property development company Rebosis, said their goal was to reach communities that could not afford the services.

“We have screened close to 30000 people, and have conducted about 8000 tests, recording about 1500 positive cases.

“Our greatest targets are taxi drivers as they are vastly exposed; we are also bringing the service closer to them and the commuters that they ferry daily."

Pretoria News