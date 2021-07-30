Covid-19: Tshwane has lost several councillors

Pretoria - Since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March last year, the City of Tshwane has lost several councillors, most dying of Covid-19-related complications. Yesterday councillors paid tribute to their fallen colleagues in a memorial service for two who recently died.

The one, Emily Nkosi, 53, was an ANC ward 29 councillor in Soshanguve. She died on July 12 after a short illness. Nkosi was described as a selfless leader, active in driving the formalisation of the area where she lived. The other, the DA councillor in Pretoria West’s ward 55, Frik van Wyk, 62, died on July 21. He was hailed as active in community work and committed to his family. He entered politics in 1994. Early this month, the DA mourned another councillor, Clive Napier, whose death was also as a result of Covid-19 complications.

During the sombre occasion hosted by council Speaker Katlego Mathebe yesterday, councillors reflected on the unexpected deaths of many councillors since the virus outbreak in March last year. Cope councillor Nkoane wa Nkoane said: “Since 2020 when coronavirus started unleashing its deadly sting upon the global village, this council has been in touch with melancholy brought about by the pandemic. “Since then we have buried close to 10 councillors, and most of those who passed away were victims of the virus.”

Wa Nkoane remembered Nkosi as a “bubbly person”and a “hard worker”. He said Van Wyk was a pleasant person to work with because he “was a good team player”. ANC councillor Terrence Mashigo said both Nkosi and Van Wyk “were born leaders”.