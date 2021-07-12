Covid-19 vaccination deadline for educators extended

Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education has urged all educators and staff to get vaccinated after extending the vaccination programme deadline to Wednesday. The extension became necessary for the department aiming to reach over half a million members as additional doses for basic education personnel amid the relentless Covid-19 third wave.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the extension would enable the sector to vaccinate more people, but also to mop up where some sites experienced some technical challenges resulting in delays. According to the Department of Health, 437 386 educators and staff have been vaccinated since the rollout began, from the initial target of 582 564. Mhlanga said the sector has seen an increasing demand for the vaccines in recent days, and that provinces reported that more and more people were coming forward seeking to be vaccinated.