Criminals posing as police hijack truck on N4 Platinum Highway

Pretoria - The crime-ridden N4 Platinum Highway in Pretoria recently again became the source of bad news after a truck was hijacked by “fake” police. The truck was travelling towards the Soshanguve off-ramp when two men, clad in police uniform, stopped the driver and took over the truck, the Tshwane Metro Police Department said.

The suspects got out of the vehicle wearing full Tshwane Metro Police Department uniforms and instructed the driver to get out of the vehicle to see a faulty brake light. “The suspects pointed a firearm at the driver and instructed him to walk to a minibus taxi. “The suspects then drove off with both vehicles and left the driver on the side of the road unharmed.”

Motorists were warned against the alleged bogus law-enforcement (officers) who also have fake blue light markers. “We would like to emphasise that these are not Tshwane Metro Police Department officers. “The Tshwane Metro Police Department warns members of the public to be extra vigilant when stopped by officers. If there is any suspicion when stopped, officers can be requested to produce their appointment certificates.”

The infamous road, leading to the township, has over the years seen a spate of growing crime. Recently Juandre Kidson, 25, was reportedly shot and killed by thugs on the road after stopping to attend to a flat tyre while driving towards Brits. Two suspects were arrested after residents living around the area blocked the highway protesting against the crimes.

The police began a series of operations that led to the arrests. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: “One of the members stopped next to the road while the others were on surveillance. As he walked towards the trees, two men emerged from the tunnel that runs under the R80 with firearms pointing at the member. The members on surveillance swiftly reacted and pounced on the suspects.” The SAPS has vowed that there would be more police visibility in the area.