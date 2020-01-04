Ellen Matlhowana said in papers before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that she had suffered a fracture of her kneecap as well as soft tissue injuries to her left knee.
Woolworths denied any negligence on their part and said in its defence, that if Matlhowana was injured at all, it was due to her own negligence as she did not look where she was going.
The retailer, however, agreed to pay 85% of the damages which Matlhowana could prove that she had suffered as a result of the incident.
The 49-year-old self-employed woman stated that she went shopping on March 31, 2014, at Woolworths at San Ridge Square in Midrand.