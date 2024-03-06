Cyprus high commissioner reflects on peace and human rights

In the heart of Pretoria East, on the evocative evening of March 4, 2024, the Rotary Club hosted a significant event that resonated deeply with the themes of peace, conflict resolution, and human rights. The gathering, held at the Filos Restaurant near the Greek Church on Roper Street, became a platform for a profound conversation led by Antonis Mandritis, the High Commissioner of Cyprus to South Africa.

This dialogue was especially poignant, as March is recognised as Human Rights Month in South Africa, commemorating the Sharpeville Massacre and reflecting the nation’s journey towards identifying and upholding human rights. The high commissioner used the backdrop of Human Rights Month to delve into the lessons from Cyprus, illustrating how the island’s complex history of conflict and division has informed its pursuit of reconciliation and peace. “In Cyprus, we have learned that peace is not merely a precondition for human rights but a continuous journey of dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect among diverse communities,” Mandritis said, highlighting the parallels between Cyprus and South Africa’s paths toward peace and reconciliation. “March in South Africa reminds us of the indelible link between peace and human rights. The memory of the Sharpeville Massacre is a stark reminder that without peace, the pursuit of human rights is fraught with challenges,” Mandritis emphasised, drawing attention to the significance of the month.

His words not only acknowledged the historical context of South Africa but also underscored the universal importance of peace as a prerequisite for the protection of human rights. Mandritis further illuminated the discussion by referencing the enduring spirit of communities in Cyprus, where, despite historical divisions, initiatives towards reconciliation continue to foster a sense of unity and shared purpose. He drew a compelling parallel to South Africa’s post-apartheid era, when the nation embarked on a challenging yet rewarding journey towards democracy, emphasising the integral role of peace in achieving a society where human rights are cherished and upheld.

The high commissioner, who is also accredited to several countries in Africa, stated that peace and reconciliation were possible and illustrated that by pointing out that even in his country, Cypriots of Islam and Christian beliefs lived in harmony until they were forcibly divided in 1974. “The bonds between the two still exist, demonstrated by people participating in each other’s sacred holiday. It is common to see Muslims as Christian churches over Easter, lighting candles in a show of friendship and tolerance. South Africa’s democratic dispensation is also a shining example of how people of different races, religions and cultures can unite,” exclaimed Mandritis. Mandritis’ reflections left a lasting impression on the attendees as the event concluded. “As we commemorate Human Rights Month, let us not forget that peace is the foundation of all human rights. Let us be inspired by the stories of Cyprus and South Africa and work tirelessly towards a world where peace and human rights are inseparable,” he urged, encapsulating the evening’s message.