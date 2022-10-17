DA, EFF leaders demonstrate value of education, says Puleng LenkaBula

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane Pretoria - Diametrically opposed political parties such as the DA and the EFF have been cited as shining examples of the value of education among young leaders in South Africa.

Story continues below Advertisement

The political organisations were mentioned during one of three spring graduation ceremonies held at Unisa’s Muckleneuk campus in Pretoria on Friday. Unisa’s first woman principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula named the parties with the intention of convincing young South Africans that education was still a valuable tool, no matter which career or business they planned to pursue. “As a university, we have 181 000 students who are supported by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). That gives you the responsibility that this august university has in ensuring that we form intellectuals – participants in transforming the economic trajectories of this country.

LenkaBula added that the university would be celebrating its 150th anniverary next year. “Today, we have more than 1 million alumni spread across the world. If you have aspirations to be president anywhere in the world, Unisa has a number of presidents it would have formed. “We have president (Nelson) Mandela, (Thabo) Mbeki and President Matamela (Ramaphosa). Your dreams must be as high as the best that (emerge) from Unisa… We don’t just create the strongest governing leaders of countries. We also create opposition political parties.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The DA opposition party leaders were produced by this university, as well as the hot EFF, also were produced by this university. I’m giving these examples for you to realise that universities are sites of knowledge where the contestation of ideas … and the idea of forming leaders who shape society, are important,” LenkaBula said. In her chancellor’s address, senior lecturer of International Investment Law and International Economic Law, Dr Lindelwa Mhlongo, urged young people not to be misled by social media suggestions that education was not rewarding. “Most of you have seen memes on social media arguing that the value of education has plummeted. This is usually done through pictures of uneducated people with big cars and big houses versus educated people with average cars and houses.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The main question is, has the value of education really decreased? “The truth is, some professions are strict on how one presents oneself on social media, and restrict what one can and cannot post. This does not mean that educated people are not successful. The value of education has not decreased,” she said. Mhlongo said there were skills that could only be acquired through formal education, opening up career opportunities that are only accessed through top qualifications. Public relations graduate Karabo Makgamatho said online learning had made things easy for students with other responsibilities.

“I found online exams more convenient as they provided effective time to prepare. However, writing online still requires you to study hard to achieve the best results. Do not be discouraged by social media claims that Unisa is difficult. It is not, you just have to be determined,” Makgamatho said. The DA has always advocated for quality education, but with an emphasis on basic education. EFF leader Julius Malema has always emphasised the importance of tertiary education and often bragged that the leadership of the party comprises high-level graduates. .