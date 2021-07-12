Death at police station; victim shot for pulling out of gang, say family

Pretoria - The police in Eersterust yesterday launched an urgent manhunt when a man fleeing for his life died at the police station from bullet wounds. Heartbroken family members gathered at the police station where 34-year-old Chelslene Koffman took his last breath, after he had fled a shooting scene with his 3-year-old son in the car.

The police are still investigating what transpired, but the family suspected his death was a hit since he severed his ties with a gang when he was released from prison two months ago. After seeing his body they said they were convinced he was fleeing for his safety because even the Volkswagen Polo he was driving showed signs that he had been injured and was in desperate need of assistance. His brother Simon Koffman, who was still stunned, said it was fortunate his brother’s son was not injured in the shooting.

“My brother stopped that gangster lifestyle and when he came out of prison he made peace. Maybe someone still had a grudge … that could be why he was shot,” he said. “In fact, he was threatened not so long ago and he came to this police station to report that, but they thought he was talking nonsense and sent him away.” Eersterust is one of Pretoria’s communities struggling with gangsterism – activists and religious leaders are forging partnerships with former gang members to encourage young people to shun that lifestyle.

Not long ago the community brought together young people fighting each other on the streets to make peace, put aside their differences, and make peace before somebody got hurt. Religious leader and members of the Patriotic Alliance encouraged youngsters to refrain from acts of violence that could steal their future and see them grow ing into criminals while their peers shaped themselves into future leaders with careers. Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said they had launched an investigation into the shooting.

“Yesterday at about10.30am, the victim, his friend and his friend’s child were in the vehicle, a VW Polo, when approached by the suspect who fired shots towards them. “The passenger and the child were able to jump off and the victim drove to Eersterust police station where he crashed into a pole. “He was later certified dead by the paramedics. Police have opened a case of murder and attempted murder for investigation and are searching for the suspect,” Makhubela said.