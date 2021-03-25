Dilapidated HM Pitje Stadium’s fate in hands of Mamelodi residents

Pretoria - Mamelodi residents have taken matters into their own hands and are destroying the dilapidated HM Pitje Stadium, saying it is a hideout for criminals. They started a week ago following a protest during which they called on the government to demolish the stadium and replace it with a modern facility. HM Pitje fell into disrepair a decade ago and does not comply with safety and construction regulations. Leader of the United Mamelodi campaign Tsaka Tsepedi said the community was tired of empty promises from the provincial government and the City of Tshwane regarding the fate of the stadium. “It is sad that the situation has got to this state.

“This was a majestic stadium that could have been used for so many things, but the province sat on the project and let it fall into disrepair,” Tsepedi said.

Residents described the stadium as a “melting pot of crime”. Criminal activities had increased over the years because of the abandoned facility.

The residents are demanding that police take action against drugs and crime in the area.

“This is the starting point; old dilapidated buildings have become a general problem in Mamelodi. We have said these buildings must be destroyed as they are used for criminality,” said Tsepedi.

Some residents recalled the stadium’s great days.

Kagiso Shabangu said his grandparents made the most of their living from the stadium, selling food and drinks during soccer games.

“Business was booming and because of the opportunities the stadium created the crime level was not as rife as today,” he said.

Luthando Kolwapi, spokesperson for MMC of Social Development Thabisile Vilakazi, said they were not aware of the action by the residents.

“We condemn the acts of vandalism, especially after we committed that the stadium would be demolished,” Kolwapi said. He said the provincial government had set aside a budget of R20 million to demolish the stadium.

“On Thursday we met the MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe to discuss this matter. It was decided that an intergovernmental strategic committee be set up. It will specifically deal with the HM Pitje Stadium issue,” said Kolwapi.

The City had approved the demolition permit and (work) was expected to start in September, but “we have a shortfall when it comes to the funding model for the stadium”, Kolwapi said.

Residents have also given the province an ultimatum to attend to other urgent issues in Mamelodi.

Tsepedi said these issues included the allocation of RDP houses, the revamp of Solomon Mahlangu Square and the renovation of Mamelodi Rondavels.

“We are done talking; we thought we would appeal and resolve matters in a peaceful manner, but it seems some sort of disruption must happen in order for people to be heard,” said Tsepedi.

