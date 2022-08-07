Disgruntled ANC staff members ‘disgusted and disappointed’ with Ramaphosa over non-payment of salaries

ANC employees have expressed “disgust” and “disappointment” at continuous promises from President Cyril Ramaphosa to come up with a solution to the party’s salary and provident fund woes.
The governing party failed to pay its employees their July salaries after promising last week that they would pay all outstanding salaries.
The employees claim that the provident fund contributions have not paid in spite of being deducted from their salaries for the last three years.
According to a staff member, 12 ANC workers have died over the last three years and their families were battling to access their provident funds.
Speaking to Pretoria News, ANC staff representative chairperson Mvusi Mdala said Ramaphosa has to start taking the staff seriously and care of their well-being.
“Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC are failing in their obligation to pay its staff members, according to the law.
“We have also learnt that our provident fund deductions are not going where they are supposed to and we don't know where they are going, and our medical aid accounts are subjected to suspension on a month-to-month basis,” Mdala said.
He added that several ANC employees had lost their houses and cars because they could not keep up with bond and instalment repayments.
“If the ANC can’t take care of its staff, how can they take care of society?” asked Mdala.
He said the employees were fed up with Ramaphosa’s promises that he would come up with a solution on the matter.
“In Polokwane, Limpopo during January, the president (Ramaphosa) promised that the party would come up with a solution but has failed. He did the same thing at the policy conference to no avail.”
Mdala said employees were going to hold a nationwide virtual meeting to decide on what action to take.
Mdala said the actions they take would be within the confines of the labour laws.
“We will be meeting on Wednesday and we are going to come up with a solution. We have to be careful with the labour laws because we can't wake up and launch a stayaway,” he said.
“There are laws to be considered but we will take to the streets in protest if we have to,” Mdala said.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party was communicating with staff members through their representatives in an effort to resolve the matter.