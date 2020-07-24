DJ Edit SA’s debut Afro House single hits digital music stores
Pretoria - The debut Afro House single by Pretoria News assistant editor Kennedy Mudzuli, titled Ko Davin, finally hit the digital music stores on Friday morning.
Mudzuli, trading as DJ Edit SA, ventured into the music industry three years ago. He said of the song: "Ko Davin is destined to be one of Pretoria's biggest tracks of the year. Watch this space."
The song features one of the country's top vocalists and performers, Leon Lee as well as Percy Sleash SA, a musician in his own right. Behind the scenes is the genius Kay-9ine. All of them are based in Pretoria, making it a" 100% Pitori" product.
"The lyrics are inspired by Da Davin Lifestyle Lounge in Soshanguve. Those who know the venue will agree it’s the place to be on a night out. The single is an ode to when Tshwane nighlife was a pulse of great entertainment for dance and music lovers. The pandemic has robbed us of getting together under neon lights, but great music is what still keeps us together,’ said Mudzuli.
Ko Davin is the first single off The Shift EP, which will drop later in the year, in time for summer holidays. The intention was to launch it to a live audience, but he dream became impossible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The song is released by the DJ Edit SA Music and distributed by Electromode. Last Saturday, Ko Davin made its entry on the Univen FM top 33 music chart at number 27.
DJ Edit SA has a weekly mixtape series, The Shift, now in its 98th edition. In just two weeks, he will become one of the few DJs to reach 100 mixtapes. The is available online every Friday via his Facebook and is a hit on radio stations.
He is also a resident DJ on SMU FM in Pretoria as well as Gamkaland FM in the Western Cape. DJ Edit SA has also supplied mixes on several other radio stations across the country.
Click here to download or stream Ko Davin:
https://electromodeza.lnk.to/KoDavinSo
Pretoria News