DJ Edit SA’s debut Afro House single hits digital music stores

Pretoria - The debut Afro House single by Pretoria News assistant editor Kennedy Mudzuli, titled Ko Davin, finally hit the digital music stores on Friday morning.

Mudzuli, trading as DJ Edit SA, ventured into the music industry three years ago. He said of the song: "Ko Davin is destined to be one of Pretoria's biggest tracks of the year. Watch this space."

The song features one of the country's top vocalists and performers, Leon Lee as well as Percy Sleash SA, a musician in his own right. Behind the scenes is the genius Kay-9ine. All of them are based in Pretoria, making it a" 100% Pitori" product.

"The lyrics are inspired by Da Davin Lifestyle Lounge in Soshanguve. Those who know the venue will agree it’s the place to be on a night out. The single is an ode to when Tshwane nighlife was a pulse of great entertainment for dance and music lovers. The pandemic has robbed us of getting together under neon lights, but great music is what still keeps us together,’ said Mudzuli.

Ko Davin is the first single off The Shift EP, which will drop later in the year, in time for summer holidays. The intention was to launch it to a live audience, but he dream became impossible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.