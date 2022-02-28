DJ Llenter SA says he’s hoping, praying for better, best

Pretoria - DJ Llenter SA has come a long way from when he used to play music during events in his primary school days. He would use his uncle’s equipment at those events. He also played in taverns.

He was supported by his late grandfather, Johannes Mahlangu. “May his soul continue to rest in peace,” said the Limpopo-based Afro house/tech DJ, producer and recording studio owner. DJ Llenter SA, real name Collen Lerobane, was born on April 25, 1993, in Legolaneng and later moved to Sephaku. He has since established a record label, Llenter Musiq Records. His career began in 2012 and he has released an album, EPs and singles through Reeds Music Promoter and his own record label.

Also under his name is his 2020 collaboration with young and talented producer from Zambia, DJ Kboy. The track was titled South Africa and Zambia and remains one of his best. “This track introduced me to a wider Zambian audience. The following year I released an EP under Sounds of Afro and Electronics from Lesotho,” he said. DJ Llenter SA lives with his four brothers and two sisters. He is still single.

He got his stage name from mixing his old handle, DJ Enter, and his real name, Collen. “My friend and my girlfriend added those two names – llen from Collen and ter from enter – and then came up with DJ Llenter SA.” He said there was not much different between Collen Lerobane and DJ Llenter SA. “Well, music is a hobby that Collen Lerobane has,” he said with a laugh. “I treat music like a hobby and not a job. I keep everything authentic and I don’t behave differently when I’m with other producers, DJs or artists.

“I treat everyone equally and show the same kindness and respect to everyone, including family and fellow music associates. I feel no pressure to be different at all.” His music has evolved over the years; he has taken on an aspect of multitasking as a producer, studio owner and recording artist. Other artists who love his work constantly ask for his help with mixing and mastering their music. DJ Llenter SA is now celebrating the release of his latest project titled Vhulungu (Venda for necklace).

“The EP is doing great; people love it and I’m getting good respond from it already, with more than 5 000 streams in only its second week.” In the project, he has stuck to his preferred Afro house and Afro tech sounds. He said they were not easy to produce: “It needs someone who is creative and it’s special in that it plays internationally; we have spiritual Afro tech and also you can vibe it everywhere.”

Despite his successes, he looks up to other producers for inspiration and singles out Black Coffee, DJ Edit SA and Melvizondeckz. “What I like is that they push the their craft and play upcoming artists’ tracks in their mixtapes and sets during their gigs and they motivate me a lot. “Being a DJ will teach you better how to structure your tracks and also give you a constant benchmark to see what really works on the dance floor.

“My favourite part of being a music producer is that you produce music. It captures your attention and makes it worthwhile to create a sound that people are able to vibe to.” For Lerobane, a normal day starts with going over his projects to check which ones are ready for finalising, mixing and mastering. He also has to deal with artists requesting studio recording sessions. Like others in the entertainment industry, he suffered a lot during hard lockdown, where he survived from a job at a butchery. He also made money by hiring out his studio to other artists.

As a DJ, he said he enjoyed making people dance, and does this by ensuring he has his “secret weapons” whenever he takes to the deck. While his music career has not taken off quite as he had hoped, DJ Llenter SA said he would keep working hard. “Trying to break into the music business or make a living as a musician requires hard work, dedication, patience and a little bit of luck. But I’m hoping and praying for better and best.”

To his followers, he said: “I’d like to thank you all. I really appreciate your support since day one. I promise you more music throughout my career.” He added he would like to see artists supporting each other instead of competing. “I’m still learning how to push my work as an artist, and one day I hope to sign several other artists to my record label.”