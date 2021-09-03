DJ Skhu a producer with a magic touch

Pretoria - Music producer and DJ Patrick Mduduzi Ntuli has come a long way since his parents bought him a computer at the age of 12, which he used to learn about the craft. Now known as DJ Skhu, the Mpumalanga-born star has been deejaying in clubs and parties.

From his home studio, he has produced numerous singles and worked with the likes of DJ Choice, Caiiro, DJ Lucco, K-Sugar, Magnetic Point, Leon Lee, Nokwazi, Trade Mark, Xoli M, Drum Pope, Bobsta, Nqobzen Hunters and DJ Edit SA. “I first knew when I was 12 that I wanted to learn music. However, I could not afford any expensive instruments. Luckily, my parents bought me a computer. “From there, I started learning music software such as Reason and Fruity Loops and can confidently say I ended up becoming a dope producer.”

But DJ Skhu believes he was a musician long before that time. “I have always been a musician because in my eyes, if you desire to do music and nothing but music, then you will always be a musician.” He draws inspiration from Black Motion in terms of his music and the production. The duo always inspire him, particularly looking at where they started, according to Ntuli. Some of the biggest songs he has worked on include a remix of Shebeleza by the legendary Joe Mafela. Another was Nkandla Report by Zuma, which won Clash of the Heavyweights on Metro FM with Oskido in 2017.

Then there was Lala Dance featuring Leon Lee, which still sounds fresh in 2021, several years later. There was also a remix of DJ Edit SA hit Ko Davin - and many many more. Regarding the future, he said he saw himself as a famous producer not only in South Africa, but all over the world. “I can picture myself growing. “I see myself utilising my knowledge to yield better outcomes. I want to reach a target where I can look back and cherish the achievements I had along the road.”

He dreams of be in studio with the Black Coffee. “He inspires me a lot and give me hope in this industry.” Asked what qualities were needed to be a good music producer, he said: “You need to be humble and learn from other producers and try to come up with something fresh ideas. Be creative and work with people who are talent to explore and learn more.” When not making music, DJ Skhu likes to go out with friends and pushing the clothing brand called Ekasi, which he founded with MJ.

But it is through music that he is able to express himself more. “My music touches many people around the country and even internationally. “It speaks to my soul; I grew up listening to music and concluded back then that one day I will be the one of the best producers and DJs in the country. “What I like about music is being loved by so many people. It means a lot to know that I am appreciated by people.”

DJ Skhu said his wish was to see South African musicians united. He would also like to see an end to music piracy and the support for musicians growing. He also shared his views on the evolution of music in the country: “Many South Africans prefer to download music online, and this became more relevant with the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. “People cannot afford to buy hard copies of music, and the digital music platforms are convenient and easily accessible by everyone.”