Doctor’s new book Fortitude brings hope to people with disabilities

Pretoria - Dr Prudence Buthelezi, who has years of experience in the field of medicine, has published her latest book, titled Fortitude, aimed at bringing hope to people with disabilities and guiding them in living life to the fullest.

Buthelezi has always been passionate about helping people, especially those with disabilities, and her book advises on how to manage issuing claims against the Road Accident Fund, as well as guiding parents whose children are victims of car accidents.

“I really appreciate the lawyer who was involved in my sister’s case, the late Judge George Maluleke. He made sure he introduced my parents to the financial advisers, where they managed to do everything that was needed for my sister to make sure she is well-dressed, attends disability boarding school and building a house that would accommodate her, as she is now disabled,” said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi has seen first-hand the challenges of people living with disabilities. She has also witnessed the emotional struggles of parents and family members of accident victims.