Doctor’s warning about Delta variant: If we don’t act now, we could face a tidal wave of infections

Pretoria - A doctor has warned the Delta variant of the Covid-19 is spreading fast and demands urgent action from every person to ensure the third wave does not become a tidal wave. “Although limited information is available on this variant, indications so far suggest that it can spread much more easily.

“It could be 55% to 97% more transmissible than the original strain of the virus,” said Dr Jacques Snyman, a medical adviser to Health Squared Medical Scheme. “The number of people being hospitalised in our country for Covid-19 is picking up fast, and many more people are getting sick – irrespective of which variant they have. We all need to take steps to protect ourselves, our loved ones and South Africa. “A great deal is at stake, and if we don’t act now, we could face a tidal wave of infections in the coming weeks.”

The rate of infections seen recently in Gauteng is such that all have a responsibility to slow the spread and prevent too many people becoming seriously ill at the same time, potentially outstripping the country’s health-care resources, Snyman warned. “Many young people may feel invincible, but it is reported that younger people are becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 in the third wave, possibly as a result of the Delta variant.” He said it was important to understand that with the Delta variant, in particular, it appeared that the viral particles could remain airborne in an enclosed space, such as a room or vehicle, for many hours. That could potentially infect anyone else in that space.

It had also been suggested that the quantity of viral particles a person was initially exposed to could influence the severity of Covid-19 illness they would develop in some cases. “In winter, people tend to gather indoors and keep windows closed because of the colder weather. This can create ideal conditions for the spread of Covid-19, especially if people are not wearing masks correctly. Good ventilation is essential, and it is important to open windows for airflow whenever possible in shared spaces – even with your close family.” Snyman said cold weather did not cause people to develop colds, as was commonly believed.

“Whether it is a cold, influenza or Covid-19, the viral particles are what cause the illness. If you are in an enclosed area, breathing in air that has a high concentration of these germs, you are much more likely to become ill. Rather let fresh air circulate even if it is cold, wear masks and self-distance if those around you are not keeping a safe social distance.” Wearing a clean mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin helps to contain the virus particles when people breathe or speak, so that fewer infectious viral particles are released into the air, or onto surrounding surfaces. The World Health Organization recently reiterated that the guidelines for prevention advised since the start of the pandemic remain effective, even against the Delta variant. “We really need to consider all aspects of our daily lives and see how all of us, as responsible individuals, can practically limit opportunities for the virus to spread.