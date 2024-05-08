Drama as finalist Dezry Kay Reddy withdraws from Mrs Bold SA 2024

MRS Bold South Africa 2024 finalist Dezry Kay Reddy is at loggerheads with the organisers of the pageant after withdrawing from the competition. Reddy said the reason for her withdrawal came after she realised that the pageant was not aligned with her personal values, goals, and aspirations.

“Throughout my participation in the pageant, I have encountered several concerns that have led to this decision,” she said. Reddy said it had become evident that the purpose and objective of the pageant did not align with her purpose. While she may share a common desire to make an impact in communities, the pageant’s approach and direction did not resonate with her authentic advocacy for women’s empowerment, she said.

“I have made clear from the beginning that I prioritise my professional commitment and career. However, I have found the pageant’s demands and scheduling conflicts have been detrimental to my plans and commitments,” she said. Speaking to the “Pretoria News”, Reddy said the recent assignment to create a video on Freedom Day while she was on a music performance tour in Kimberley highlighted the lack of consideration for her schedule. “In this pageant, I have noticed that participants' opinions are consistently dismissed and their voices are not respected.

“I firmly believe in fostering an environment of open dialogue and mutual respect, and I cannot support or tolerate an atmosphere that promotes control and bullying,” she said. She had also noticed a lack of solid marketing for the Mrs Bold SA brand, she said. As a finalist, Reddy was expected to undertake significant promotional efforts with limited support from the organisation.

She said the absence of direct mainstream marketing and solid numbers has posed challenges for sponsors and made it difficult for her to confidently represent and attract investments for the brand. “As someone who values natural beauty and authenticity, I have encountered a significant dilemma with the pageant's requirement to promote sponsors' posts. “To endorse services or products I do not believe in or encourage my followers to engage with is against my principles,” she said.

Mrs Bold South Africa is a platform that celebrates the multifaceted brilliance of married, divorced, widowed and mature women with children. It is described as more than just a pageant, but a movement, empowering women to embrace their boldness, redefine societal expectations, and become the change they wish to see in the world. When contacted by the “Pretoria News”, Mrs Bold South Africa organisers said “we respectfully decline to comment on individual contestant matters since we uphold the confidentiality and privacy of all participants in our pageant”.

However, in a letter to Reddy, which the “Pretoria News” has seen, the organisers stated that Reddy’s consistent habit of publicly questioning decisions and challenging authority within the group setting had been observed on multiple occasions. The organisers said her intentions behind such actions seemed clear; to assert her ability to voice opinions freely within the group, It was imperative to understand that Reddy’s approach contradicted the collaborative and respectful environment they aimed to cultivate, they said.

“The finalist guide explicitly outlines the expected conduct of participants, always stressing the significance of mutual respect and professionalism as well as how concerns should be communicated,” the organisers said. No contestant had the authority to dictate which sponsors the pageant founders brought on board, and the participants’ responsibility was to fulfil the obligations outlined in the guide, they said. Reddy’s choice to publicly challenge the authority, according to the organisers, fostered a culture of disrespect among participants and threatened the cohesion of the pageant.