Druglords nabbed in Pretoria east upmarket areas

Pretoria - SAPS Tshwane Flying Squad members have sent a strong message to druglords who set up operation in upmarket areas and operate undetected. Following up on information, they discovered a massive lab at an Equestria estate, east of Pretoria, in an operation that started with the arrest of a man last Thursday. SAPS spokesperson Constable Buhle Rahatji said on arrival at the address they recovered drugs such as cocaine and cat valued at R500 000. Rahatji said the drugs were hidden in the garage together with scales and blenders, used to mix the drugs. “One male suspect was arrested and will be charged with dealing in drugs and will be appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.”

Earlier this month, two women were nabbed in separate residences in Pretoria East for allegedly manufacturing steroids worth approximately R3 million.

The recoveries of multimillion-rand enhancers were made in Silver Lakes and Willow Acres Estates following an extensive intelligence-driven operation by authorities from Mpumalanga and Pretoria.

During the search at the first location in Silver Lakes, authorities recovered steroids alleged to have been manufactured on site.

A second location was a storage facility in Meerlust, in Equestria and a third was in Willow Acres Estate where more steroids and enhancers were found. A 35-year-old woman was arrested.

The pair were granted bail and their case was postponed to October 22.

“We are aware of drug peddlers using estates to store their drugs, and most of them are dealing behind high walls.

“Police officials are on to them, and we urge members of the community to report any suspicious movement around them,” said Rahatji.

Pretoria News