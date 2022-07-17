Duarte a symbol of transformation - APC

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane
The African People's Convention (APC) has labelled the late Jessie Duarte as a symbol of transformation.
APC spokesperson Mbhandze Freddy said the party was moved by the death of the ANC deputy secretary-general.
"The APC learnt with great shock of the passing on of the ANC DSG comrade Jessie Duarte this morning. We were aware that she was fighting her sickness of cancer but didn’t expect the sad news of her passing on this morning.
"She is well-known for her good sense of humour. She had a good interaction with the APC and other political parties outside the ANC. She was a good symbol of transformation. She was known for standing against racism. Having participated in politics during those dark days in her young age shows that she had her people at heart," said Freddy.
Freddy said Duarte's political trajectory was a sign of her strong leadership.
"We know death is an integral part of our lives as we accept it. We want to appreciate her contribution in our politics and the lives of our citizens. As the APC we wish the Duarte family, ANC and the nation to find the warm comfort from the Almighty God," said Freddy.