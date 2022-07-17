Duarte resilient, unwavering champion - GOOD Party

Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille's political party, GOOD, has hailed the late ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte as an anti-apartheid champion who raised the bar high for women.

This follows the announcement of Duarte's passing on Sunday morning, after a long battle with cancer.

"The GOOD party has learned with deep sadness of the passing of ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, in the early hours of this morning. As the party, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Duarte, as well as her political colleagues in the ANC," said the party's secretary-general, Brett Herron.

"Duarte will be dearly missed and remembered for her contribution to the freedom of South Africa, with a life dedicated to the struggle against apartheid.