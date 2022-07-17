Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Duarte resilient, unwavering champion - GOOD Party

17/12/2017 The outgoing Deputy Secretary General of the ANC Jessie Duarte is seen at the media briefing on credentionals at the 54th ANC national conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/Africa News Agency/ANA

Published 41m ago

Tshwarelo Hunter Mogakane

Minister of Public Works Patricia de Lille's political party, GOOD, has hailed the late ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte as an anti-apartheid champion who raised the bar high for women.

This follows the announcement of Duarte's passing on Sunday morning, after a long battle with cancer.

"The GOOD party has learned with deep sadness of the passing of ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte, in the early hours of this morning. As the party, we would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Duarte, as well as her political colleagues in the ANC," said the party's secretary-general, Brett Herron.

"Duarte will be dearly missed and remembered for her contribution to the freedom of South Africa, with a life dedicated to the struggle against apartheid.

"She remained resolute in her continuous pursuit of a non-racial South Africa and was also committed in her fight for women empowerment in the country. An unwavering and resilient champion of the people of South Africa," Herron said.

