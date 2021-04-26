EFF members protest at US embassy following killing of Lindani Myeni

Pretoria - EFF members went to the United State of America Embassy in Pretoria to protest against the "onslaught of black people carried out by American police" following the killing of former South African rugby player Lindani Myeni.

Tshwane regional secretary Nqobile Mhlongo led the fighters who held burning candles and kneeled in a straight line outside the entrance of the embassy while reading out the names of black men and women who were killed by the police in America in recent years.

They said beyond being angered by Hawaii police for the senseless shooting to death of Myeni, they hated that his family in KwaZulu-Natal could not make funeral arrangements because they were not sure when his body would be repatriated, until KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that his body would arrive on Friday.

Mhlongo said the picket was meant to show the officials in the embassy that they needed to go and talk to their brothers and sisters in America and make them aware that the EFF, the country, Africa and the world were tired of the racism that exists in the American police and the leadership of this western country.

EFF members protest at the US embassy against the killing of Lindani Myeni. Picture: James Mahlokwane

She said: “We are disgusted by the actions of the racist police that are in the US, however we are not surprised by their behaviour. The US government has been a government of apartheid and they have led the onslaught of the black man throughout the whole African continent. They come here to steal our natural resources and rape us and kill us. It is something they have been doing for a very long time.

“We are here to send a message to say that we are not afraid of the US and it does not matter which man leads it. The US is a state built on the blood and sweat of black people. That is what they are. They are racist in nature and they will always be. We are here to say the life of a black person matters.”

Mhlongo said the government does not do enough to condemn the American government and that was precisely what President Cyril Ramaphosa should have done. He said, unfortunately, Ramaphosa was in their pockets and could not do anything to America.

Ward 92 EFF chairperson Sibongile Mamabolo said it was heartbreaking what is happening in America and this picket hopefully shows the US that the EFF is interested in the life of a black man.

