EFF names new Tshwane regional executive

Pretoria - The EFF in Tshwane has new regional leaders two months after the party dissolved the structure for failing to launch new branches. Following the dissolution, the central command team under party leader Julius Malema took over the mandate of launching branches and subsequently organised the elective conference known as the regional peoples’ assembly.

The conference elected a new regional committee under the stewardship of Obakeng Ramabodu. Leofi Leshabane has been elected deputy chairperson, while other leaders are Thapelo Mohale (secretary), Ngwako Seanego (deputy secretary) and Danny Skanka (treasurer). Ramabodu was treasurer under the disbanded regional executive led by Moafrika Mabogwana.

The then leader famously had an altercation with a female colleague at the party regional office allegedly over differences over the names of the people preferred to occupy positions at the branches. Malema previously reprimanded both members for the unbecoming conduct, and for bringing the party’s image into disrepute. At the time of the dissolution, the region had only 13 branches, and the national leadership was unhappy about the situation.

In a statement, Ramabodu said the new leadership was elected with a strict mandate to unite the movement and consolidate the ground toward a socialist power. “We, as activists of our movement, wish to earnestly give gratitude to all branches of the movement, which serves as the basic unit to organisational growth, for their maximum discipline and renewed confidence in the EFF,” he said. He expressed the intention to work towards giving “dignity to a black child” and “build from the grassroots”.