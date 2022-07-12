EFF rejects appointment of Barney Pityana as lotteries commission chair, accuses Patel of corruption

Mashudu sadike THe EFF has rejected the appointment of Struggle stalwart Barney Pityana, 76, to chair the Lotteries Commission, saying his appointment is an “obstacle” to youth development in a country plagued by youth unemployment.

The red berets further accused Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) minister Ebrahim Patel of “premeditated corruption” and wanting his “friends” and” business associates” to win a manipulated lottery licence that is due for renewal in July next year. Pityana, a former Unisa vice-chancellor, was appointed by the Cabinet after its meeting last week, but the news was announced on Monday. In a statement on Tuesday morning through its spokesperson Sinawo Tambo, the party said: “The EFF rejected, with contempt, the appointment of the directionless and elderly Barney Pityana as the chairperson of the Lotteries Commission.

“Patel had intended to by-pass the legislative process to impose a chairperson of the National Lotteries Commission on the National Assembly, undermining legislated processes. “Patel had appointed a group of his friends, paraded as an ‘independent shortlisting panel’ that had no legal standing. Throughout the interview process, ANC members in the committee made it obvious that their mandate was to abuse their majority and impose preferred candidates, disregarding an important combination of age, skill set, experience, and objective views of opposition party members in the committee.” The statement further said that Pityana was the least preferred candidate among the parliamentary recommendations for the position.

“It is an irrational appointment, which falls in line with a tendency to ignore recommendations by democratically and constitutionally established institutions in South Africa, in favour of a factional agenda of capture. The party appealed to Pityana not to accept the appointment. “We appeal to Pityana not to be part and parcel of the hatred of youth which characterises the ruling elite in South Africa,” the statement said.

