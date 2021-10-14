EFF student command protest in bid to remove Unisa principal Puleng LenkaBula

Pretoria - Unisa students will be embarking on a protest today, calling for the removal of the principal and vice-chancellor, Professor Puleng LenkaBula. The EFF Student Command said it would be picketing and campaigning against her appointment due to the prevailing dysfunction and poor administration at the university since her appointment in January.

The protest will take place at the Muckleneuk campus along Steve Biko and Ridge Street at 9am. Simamkele Xani, the EFF Student Command leader at the university, said they were gunning for LenkaBula as there was no accountability within Unisa, with some officials there being able to do as they pleased. From countless assignment due date extensions, last-minute amendments of examination timetables, students struggling with getting their qualifications audited, and delayed delivery of laptops for some students despite exams being under way, they were not happy.

Xani said there were also increased administration issues, with some students still awaiting the receipt of their National Student Financial Aid Scheme allowances and others still waiting for outstanding assignment results. He also highlighted challenges with the one-semester programme introduced by the university, alleging many students were falling behind even though they were part of the early completion programme the university had introduced. Xani said this programme had been poorly administered as students only ended up writing their exams in August, defeating the whole purpose of its existence.

“We suspect it is because of the rumours of the vice-chancellor being unqualified to fill the post, and the absence of someone to hold people accountable that things are spiralling out of control,” he said. “We can no longer continue to sit back and do nothing as people protecting the vice-chancellor in exchange for the same protection push their own interests at the expense of the students.” Unisa had not responded on the accusations made against the principal by late yesterday, nor on its acknowledgement of the protest action.