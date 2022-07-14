EFF to start parliamentary process against Ramaphosa

MASHUDU SADIKE THE EFF has announced that it will be instituting impeachment proceedings in Parliament against President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for his immediate arrest over the Phala Phala farm scandal that has made headlines in recent weeks.

The party also vowed to engage in a national shutdown calling for the arrest of Ramaphosa, the dismissal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, the dismissal of Police Minister Bheki Cele and for Eskom to fire its chief executive Andre De Ruyter. EFF president, Julius Malema, was briefing the media at Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Joburg on Thursday. Malema said the party was planning on approaching all political parties in Parliament including the ANC to engage in a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

Malema said: “Our approach is going to be different this time in that we are going to speak to all political parties in Parliament including the DA and the ANC and it’s not some people in the ANC. We are going to write an official communique to the ANC and ask them to agree with us that the motion of no confidence should be passed against the president.” Malema asserted that Ramaphosa confessed to his followers that he had a case to answer regarding the millions that went missing at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. Ramaphosa made headlines in recent weeks after it was revealed by former spy boss Arthur Fraser that he had allegedly concealed a crime after millions of dollars were stolen at his Limpopo farm.

“President Ramaphosa has confessed to his caucus and faction that he has no defence of the Phala Phala money and that the money was illegal and he has no answer and therefore must step down. “However, it is alleged that (there are those who say) he must not resign and promised that they will protect him. The president has made a concession to his faction that he has no moral defence.” Malema further called for Ramaphosa to be charged so that he could account for the Phala Phala matter.