Eight dead in Limpopo road accident as Easter weekend approaches

Pretoria - Limpopo traffic officers will have their hands full as the Easter weekend approaches after eight more people died on the roads. Law enforcement is expected to be visible 24/7, Department of Limpopo Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said.

Eight people were killed in an accident in Musina on Saturday morning. According to Chuene, a minibus taxi apparently overtook at a barrier line and collided head-on with a light delivery vehicle. “Five men and three women lost their lives. Eight others who sustained injuries were transported to nearby health facilities for medical attention.”

Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani urged motorists to be cautious in the run-up to the Easter weekend. “We are deeply saddened by the news and pray for the departed and the families they leave behind. We also pray for the healing of those who sustained injuries in the accident. “We are heading to Easter long weekend, which will see a heightened presence of motor vehicles on our roads, as people will be travelling to different parts of the province to spend time with their families.

“While we anticipate this to be a period of joy and family reunions, experience has taught us that there are some among us, who are reckless on the roads. Driver behaviour, which includes reckless driving, overtaking at unsafe spots, over-speeding, overloading and drunk driving, count as the number one cause of road accidents and fatalities. “The responsibility for road safety lies with all of us as drivers. We are continuing as a department, to make a clarion call to motorists, to become a part of the road safety crusade, and be responsible road users at all times, for all to arrive alive,” said Radzilani. Speaking to Pretoria News yesterday Chuene said to combat road fatalities the department had started pre-Easter traffic law-enforcement operations.