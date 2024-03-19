Eight-hour water outage planned for Cornwall Hill

Residents in Cornwall Hill and Doornkloof 391-JR in the City of Tshwane have been urged to stock up enough water in anticipation of tomorrow’s eight-hour water outage due to a planned infrastructure maintenance in the area. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the City will conduct maintenance of the control valves around the Cornwall Hill reservoir zone.

“The said maintenance will unfortunately lead to a water supply interruption for a period of 8 hours from 08h00 until 16h00,” he said. He asked residents to store enough water for household purposes during this period. “The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the above-mentioned maintenance,” he said.

On the other hand, residents in different parts of Pretoria west have been warned about possible water supply interruption as a result of planned upgrades to a water supply network in Philip Nel Park today. Mashigo said the City will carry out upgrades and tie in connections to the water supply network in Philip Nel Park on the corner of Transoranje and Quagga roads. “Although an interruption to the water supply will be avoided at all costs, it may occur for 10 hours from 08h00 until 18h00,” he said.

Areas likely to be affected are Kwaggasrand Philip Nel Park, Pretoria industrial, Pretoria industrial township, Pretoria town and townlands 351-JR, Proclamation Hill Ext 1, Skinner Court 254-JR, Van Zylslaagte 755-JR, West Park and West Park Ext 4, 5, 6 and 7. The planned maintenance comes on the back of a clarion call made by Rand Water to Gauteng metros, including Tshwane, to manage water consumption said to be exceedingly high. The City said: “According to the water utility, its water supply system is experiencing a severe strain, which can possibly lead to a total system collapse. The system is currently below 30% and an immediate intervention is required prompting urgent shutdown of water supply to certain reservoirs in Tshwane.”