Eight-hour water supply interruption in Erasmuskloof

RESIDENTS in Erasmuskloof Extension 3 should brace themselves for possible water outage today owing to planned work by the City of Tshwane for a tie-in connection to the water infrastructure network in the area. Municipal spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, warned of water flow interruptions because of the tie-in connection to a water supply network at the corner of Rubenstein Drive and Peddie Street.

“This essential work will last for eight hours, from 08h00 until 16h00 and may result in a water supply interruption in the stated area,” he said. He apologised to residents for any resultant inconvenience. Mashigo said another planned maintenance of a water supply network has been scheduled to take place on May 15 in Montana Extension 168.

He said the City will conduct maintenance and upgrades to a water supply network in Montana at Third Road between Dr Swanepoel and Veronica Roads. According to him, the work is expected to last for nine hours, from 08:00 until 17:00 and may result in a water supply interruption. Areas likely to be affected are Sinoville, Kenley AH, Montana and surrounding areas.

Mashigo said 340 stands would be affected. “The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be caused due to the maintenance work,” he said. Residents were also encouraged to assist in conserving and using water sparingly by, for example, not watering gardens, washing cars and not cleaning driveways or pavements using hosepipes.