Empty taxi rank and a few residents in the streets, Ga-Rankuwa responds to lockdown

Pretoria - Movement around the township of Ga-Rankuwa has slowed to a snail's pace as the first day of the lockdown officially kicked in at midnight. Only the odd resident could be seen walking around the streets trying to get on with the day. A few local spaza shops were still open for business. Resident Tebogo Makgatho said even though he was willing to comply with the order to stay indoors for the 21 days lockdown, he still did not believe he would be infected by the coronavirus. "They need to be truthful, I believe this is a white man's illness and it won't affect us blacks."

Ga-Rankuwa taxi rank is empty.

Other residents however said they were concerned that more people were infected than was being reported.

Nthabiseng Moeti said she and her husband were only going to try and get supplies on day one as things were too congested in shops the day before.

"I just felt like there were too many people grouped up together at the shops and considering it takes time for symptoms to show, some might be infected and not know yet."

"The shops tried to put up signs about social distancing but people are just ignoring it. So we're going today and even sitting far apart in the car to show people we're doing our bit."

There was also not a single taxi in sight at the rank.

Chairperson of the Ga-Rankuwa Taxi Association, Joseph Maluleka, said a few taxis were able to operate briefly between 5am until 9am today, with a few challenges.

Maluleka said they were still trying to organise permit letters for their drivers, as some were given trouble by the authorities along the way.

Another issue he said was that some of the drivers complained of the small loads of commuters they were allowed to carry.

From their side he said they had instructed drivers that 22-seater minibus taxis were only to carry 11 passengers and 15-seaters only eight.

"Some tried to pick up more people along the way but they were stopped and the extra passengers taken out. We sent out an extra taxi to take them but its not an ideal situation."

Pretoria News