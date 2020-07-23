Family seeks answers to journalist's death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The residents of Hammanskraal are in shock after journalist Reshoketswe “Shoki” Mlangeni was found dead on Tuesday. The 26-year-old, originally from Limpopo, was last seen in Temba Unit 7 on June 30. He was with his neighbour and they had gone to a pub in the Mandela Section. Close friend Tebatso Mogaladi said Mlangeni was found at a government mortuary on Tuesday after a search by family and friends. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, brown chinos and navy blue shoes. “It is believed he accompanied his neighbour to a pub, and never came back,” Mogaladi said.

She said according to the police autopsy Mlangeni was hit by a car, but the family believed it was foul play.

“When the family went to identify the body it was badly battered. It was as if he was badly beaten, with marks and bruises,” Mogaladi said.

She said the neighbour who went drinking with him twisted his story when he spoke to the police. She said his story did not corroborate with what he initially told the family.

“As a result, the family will perform their own private post-mortem to determine the true cause of the death,” Mogaladi said.

Mlangeni previously worked for the Rekord newspaper and had a short stint at the Pretoria News.

Residents said they would remember the humble soul for his quiet demeanour and hard work. He wrote many community stories and got many problems resolved.

Mlangeni is survived by his two sisters.

Pretoria News