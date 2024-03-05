Farewell ‘comrade ambassador’ - well wishes pour in for Chinese ambassador to SA as his term ends

Ambassador Chen Xiaodong and his wife, Madame Zhang Bin, bid farewell to their “comrades” and colleagues at a glamorous event held at the Chinese Embassy in South Africa. A multitude of political leaders and ministers from both China and South Africa attended in large numbers to extend their good wishes to the ambassador as he concludes his term in South Africa.

The farewell Reception in honour of the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Chen Xiaodong as his term comes to an end. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Among those who had come to say their goodbyes were former president Kgalema Mothanthe and Russian Ambassador IIya Rogachev. Xiaodong is the sixth Ambassador from China, who arrived during the peak of covid, during September 2020. During his farewell speech, Xiaodong said his stay in SA for the last three years had been “sweet”.

The South African Communist Party (SACP) secretary-general Solly Mapaila described the outgoing ambassador as an activist who did very well to alleviate political and trade relations in SA and China and between the communist party of SA and the communist party of China. The farewell Reception in honour of the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Chen Xiaodong as his term comes to an end. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers “We wish him farewell as he returns to China. He has been a great comrade and an ambassador…We call him comrade ambassador. “China continues to play a big role in world discourse and development...and its people like him who understand that this is a critical role of China that when they are deployed they are able to exercise their duties. We wish him and his wife well,” Mapaila said.

ANC deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane said that the event was an affirmation that SA and China had a constructive relationship founded on a win-win basis. “China is now the biggest trade partner in terms of the agricultural products and the mineral resources but also in terms of exchange of skills. It is important that it was during his tenure that young South Africans were taken to study in China to promote people-to-people relations. “We are bidding farewell as we now move to celebrate 26 years of our diplomatic ties…he is a good man and a good family and we will continue to interact with him,” Mokonyane said.

Giving his farewell speech Xiaodong said the past over 1230 days and nights made him fall in love with the “Rainbow Nation full of charm and vitality”. South African Communist Party (SACP) General Secretary Solly Mapaila and Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane hand over a gift to the Chinese Ambassador to South Africa, His Excellency Chen Xiaodong during his farewell ceremony as his term comes to an end.Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers “I experienced first-hand the comrades plus brothers profound friendship between our two countries…What I am most proud of is how the China-South Africa's political relationship has reached new heights. “President Xi Jinping and President Ramaphosa maintained close communication and gave strong guidance to the development of our relations.

“China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 years in a row, and South Africa participated in the China International Import Expo for six years straight. South African products such as beef, orange, wine, oyster, and rooibos tea are very popular among Chinese consumers.” China actively took part in South Africa’s Investment Conferences, organised a Chinese-invested Enterprises’ Job Fair for the South African people, and held a China-South Africa. “I arrived at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic was raging around the world. During that time, China and South Africa stood by each other, joined hands to fight the virus, and together championed holding the extraordinary China-Africa Summit on Solidarity Against Covid-19 … That was another touching chapter of our two countries working to overcome difficulties together. Last year, our two countries jointly celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.”