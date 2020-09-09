Fed-up Soshanguve residents dump uncollected rubbish in field

Pretoria - Some frustrated residents in Soshanguve have resorted to emptying their dustbins at an illegal dumping sites after the City of Tshwane failed to collect them as scheduled on Monday. Those who spoke to the Pretoria News expressed anger at the municipality for subjecting them to an unclean and unhygienic environment. Other people were seen disposing of their rubbish in a field along Umphafa Road in Block VV. An acute stench permeated the air from the rubbish scattered all over the place and infested with rodents. Debora Baloyi of Block XX said she was surprised to find her dustbin had not been collected on Monday. Yesterday, she joined other residents who emptied their bins at one of the illegal dumpsites.

Resident Motuba Shabangu suggested people boycott the payments of municipal bills.

“This is clearly a nuisance. I have two dustbins and they are smelly and unhygienic. I have decided to take them inside the yard to avoid them being torn apart by dogs,” Shabangu said.

Other residents took to social media to vent their anger.

One wrote: “What is happening with removing dustbins? This is the second week not collected, but you expect us to pay our bills in full. This is not acceptable.”

Another said: “Garbage removal please in Soshanguve. It has been two weeks now and our dustbins are full. Where are we supposed to empty them?”

On Monday, City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said waste collection would resume after it was interrupted last week.

“The waste management operations of the City were negatively affected following the expiry of the CSS46 tender on August 31, which was used for the leasing of vehicles that are crucial to the provision of day-to-day service delivery.”

Despite a promise by the City that it had resumed refuse collection, the streets in the township were lined with garbage bags.

Bokaba said: “The City would like to profusely apologise to its customers for the inconvenience caused.”

