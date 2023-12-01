Fine dining now in Pretoria

Fine dining is now on the doorstep of Pretoria residents, with a new “It” place for sophisticated palates at the city’s biggest entertainment hub –Time Square has opened Luminary on 12th, a fine-dining restaurant. It is an experience not to be missed by those who like the finer things in life. Diners will experience world-class cuisine, paired with top notch wines.

Fine dining with a spectacular view. At Luminary on 12th, every meal promises to be a masterpiece. Executive Chef Adrian Vaughan and his team of expert chefs curate a tantalising 5-course menu that celebrates the artistry of fine dining. Diners can immerse themselves in a symphony of flavours, each dish meticulously crafted to elevate your palate and leave a lasting impression. It is not only a feast for the senses. The panoramic views from the 12th-floor perch provide a breathtaking backdrop for the culinary escapade.

Take the hotel elevator to the 12th floor, where Vaughan and his team will send diners off on a culinary journey not to be forgotten. “Whether you're savouring a romantic dinner for two or hosting a private event, our restaurant provides an exclusive and sophisticated atmosphere that adds a touch of glamour to any occasion,” Vaughan said. Decadent cherry , chocolate and mascarpone dessert to end the meal. The ever-changing menu at the “bookings only” restaurant currently includes freshly-baked brioche with parfait and jam; a fish course of monkfish and mussels in coconut. The main course features a signature dish of aged beef with coffee and parsnip.

A cheese course, and a decadent cherry, chocolate and mascarpone dessert is added to top it all. British-born Vaughan, who during his time was also trained by world renowned chef Gordon Ramsay, brought his English work experience to South Africa when he first joined Sun International in 2012 as part of The Maslow Sandton’s opening team as the executive sous chef. Chef Adrian Vaughan does not hold back on his culinary skills He was at the stoves when Time Square opened in 2017, wearing the chef’s hat as complex executive sous chef, and was promoted to complex executive chef a year later. “We have been developing the portfolio of food for the restaurant over the past five years by completing our unique Chef’s table experiences in the main kitchen at Time Square,” Vaughan said.

He added that it was his ultimate goal to gain recognition as a chef. “What better place to start than with this fantastic platform to create fine dining dishes on a regular basis for our patrons?” Time Square general manager Ruben Gooranah said he had tasted some of the gourmet cuisine and pronounced it “absolutely delectable”.