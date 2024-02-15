First-year UP students receive warm welcome

“The sky is now your limit! Welcome to an exciting chapter ahead – not only will you be embarking on studies at UP that will prepare you for a successful working career, but the experiences and memories gained will last a lifetime.” These were some of the words with which Professor Themba Mosia, Interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Pretoria (UP) welcomed 8 500 first-year students, their parents, guardians and families to UP’s global academic family.

Mosia was speaking during UP’s annual Welcome Day, which took place at the Rembrandt Hall on UP’s Hillcrest Campus on Saturday,. In his speech he also congratulated the students on their hard work during their school years. “You have earned a position at one of South Africa’s leading universities; one of the top 1,9% of universities in the world.” He expressed his gratitude to family members for supporting learners during their school years and “for the sacrifices you made along the way”.

Mosia emphasised that the decision to #ChooseUP is the best one students can make for their university journey and future. “UP is the largest producer of research in South Africa, which contributes to the high quality of education for our students and helps to give back to society through our skills, innovation and knowledge.” A significant number of UP’s 2024 first-years achieved outstanding matric results, with seven and more distinctions and scores of 95% and above. Gauteng’s top three 2023 matric students have all chosen to study at UP. Sheliza de Wet and Wian van Rooyen, Gauteng’s top two matric students, will both be studying Medicine at UP. Jéan Goodey, who ranked third in Gauteng, will be studying Actuarial and Financial Mathematics.

Zonke Thwala, from Siphesihle Secondary School in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, ranked third in South Africa for Quintile 3 schools, achieved seven distinctions, and is studying Accounting Sciences. Zonke faced huge study challenges when the transformer in her area blew and she used a candle and torch to study for matric. “These are just a few of the top matric performers who are in first year at UP, and we want to emphasise that even if you did not achieve the results you aimed for in high school, you can achieve them with us,” Mosia said. “As an institution committed to academic excellence, we know that every student can thrive here at UP.” The Welcome Day event also informed students about the excellent support structures UP offers to help its students succeed and graduate in the minimum time. The FLY@UP campaign (FLY stands for ‘the Finish Line is Yours’) has worked well and helped to create a 93% undergraduate pass rate.

“FLY@UP includes helping students to plan and manage your time and to meet deadlines, to spend extra time on your studies, and to engage with lecturers and fellow students to make sure you understand what you have learnt and to learn even more.” UP Interim Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Themba Mosia interacts with terrestrial robot. Mosia emphasised that university life comes with stresses and challenges, and urged students to make use of the various support services – academic and study support, health services and emotional support, including stress management and mentorship – that UP offers. Parents and students wave the UP flag high during the Welcome Day at the weekend. “And when you see others around you are not coping, help them access what they need. We all need to remember the spirit of ubuntu, the African ethic which says that a person is a person because of other people, and may you, our new cohort of students, take that forward with you into your life journey.”

Large crowds of people attended the UP Welcome Day. Students were reminded that UP has produced more than 250 000 alumni over the past 116 years, and that they would join the university’s family of trailblazing graduates within a few years. “We look forward to the amazing things that you too will achieve, with the backing of this dynamic community and some of the world’s brightest minds, working together across disciplines and across our seven campuses to discover new knowledge and find solutions to society’s most pressing concerns.” Mosia reminded first-years that UP offers a wide range of sports, societies, and arts and cultural activities. Some of the first year students at UP. A recent survey among students ranked UP as one of the best in the country in terms of student experience, sport and accommodation.