Four sentenced to life for murders of Eersterust duo – ’even though it’s no longer a deterrent’

Pretoria - Gauteng High Court, Pretoria Judge Bert Bam has sentenced Mark Billy Booysen and his three co-accused to life sentences despite his belief that this was no longer a deterrent to violent murders witnessed in the country. Booysen alongside Angelique Badawy, her husband Mustafa Badawy and Roderiques Smiles appeared in court for their sentencing today after they were convicted on numerous charges. The charges stem from the 2017 murders of Eersterust youngster Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh, who were shot and killed with the same gun within months of each other. All the accused were convicted for the murder of Heugh shot in his Eersterust home, including the kidnapping and assault of Dunstan van Wyk, who was initially hired as an assassin to kill Heugh but later got cold feet. Additional charges for all four include the kidnapping and assault of van Wyk.

While Booysen, as the hired assassin, was convicted for pointing a firearm at Van Wyk, possession of a firearm and ammunition.

As well as a second count of murder for the killing of Jafta, and a charge for robbery with aggravating circumstances after he sold Jafta’s car shortly after shooting him eight times in the head.

In his sentencing, Bam handed the Badawy couple a sentence of life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for kidnapping and three years for assault.

Booysen was sentenced to two life sentences for both the murders, 15 years for kidnapping van Wyk, three years for assault, five years for pointing a firearm, 15 years for possession of a firearm, five years for possession of ammunition.

As well as a further 20 years, 15 years and five years for additional charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Smiles, the last accused, also received life imprisonment.

