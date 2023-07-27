Gauteng Department of Health vows to reduce backlog of surgeries

Pretoria - The Gauteng Department of Health has vowed to continue conducting quarterly surgical marathons targeted at eliminating backlogs. On Mandela Day, July 18, the department carried out more than 700 surgeries in 32 hospitals across the province. Patients had surgical procedures ranging from plastic surgery to neurosurgery, urology, orthopaedics, hernia repair, prostate biopsy, and colostomy closures, among others.

The department calculated that it had a backlog of 32 000 patients waiting in line to undergo surgeries at the beginning of the year, but that was slowly being reduced. Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said the commitment to tackle the backlog of surgeries was a priority and had to be seen through, after the department carried out a massive 720 surgeries on Mandela Day. “The challenge we have set for the team now is replicating this success regularly through a series of marathons until we have eliminated the backlog. This accomplishment of 720 surgical procedures demonstrates what can be achieved when we partner with multiple stakeholders to tackle issues confronting the health-care system.”

She said the facilities would partner with the private sector to perform the surgeries. “The surgical marathons were more than just about reducing the backlogs, but most importantly, they were about restoring dignity to hundreds of patients whose lives have been impacted by their medical condition.” Nkomo-Ralehoko said that clinicians who performed the surgeries were specialists in the various disciplines and their teams consisted of registrars, medical officers, scrub nurses and other support staff, including porters and cleaners, who were all vital to the success of the operation.

“I am deeply moved and extend my heartfelt appreciation and profound gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering dedication and exceptional commitment to serving the people of Gauteng and saving lives. “As we got together to celebrate Mandela Day, I am humbled and privileged to have had a momentous day through the surgical marathons conducted at the 32 hospitals. “HealthyGP witnessed the outstanding team effort demonstrated by each member of our health-care community, including the invaluable support staff,” she said.