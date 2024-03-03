Gauteng government will give ‘lending hand’ to renovate derelict Mandela house

Wheels are in motion to restore Nelson Mandela’s Houghton home, with a site visit on Thursday the landmark residence in Johannesburg by members of the Collen Mashawana Foundation as well as Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lesufi. This was done to assess the planned renovations of the house.

This significant visit marked the commencement of the planned renovation project aimed at restoring and preserving the historical integrity of this important site. The main purpose of the visit was aimed at assessing the necessary work needed to return residence to its former glory, the foundation said. The aim of the renovations is to ensure it continues to serve as a beacon of the former statesman’s enduring legacy of peace, reconciliation, and unity. The collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both the Collen Mashawana Foundation and the Gauteng Provincial Government to honour and preserve South Africa’s rich heritage.

President Mandela, a global icon of freedom and democracy, spent his final years in this Houghton home, which has since become a symbol of his monumental legacy. The renovation project aims not only to restore the property, but also to inspire future generations through the values and ideals that Madiba himself lived by, the foundation said. Dr Collen Mashawana, founder of the Collen Mashawana Foundation said that the foundation, with the support of the Mandela family and the Gauteng Provincial Government, is dedicated to ensuring that the renovation process is carried out with the utmost respect and sensitivity to the historical and cultural significance of the residence.

“We are deeply humbled to undertake this project, which will pay homage to President Mandela’s legacy. This initiative is a testament to our shared values of preserving history.” Lesufi expressed enthusiasm about the project launch. “This is a pivotal moment in our efforts to preserve the legacy of our beloved Madiba. The Gauteng Provincial Government is proud to support the Collen Mashawana Foundation in this noble endeavour,”he said. Further details about the renovation project will be shared as the project progresses.

The Collen Mashawana Foundation and the Mandela family said they are committed to transparency and will provide updates to the public and the media. “We welcome any further support for this historic and wonderful initiative as we call upon any organizations and the general public to contribute towards the restoration of President Nelson Mandela’s former residence,” Mashawana concluded. It was said that the famous house in 12th Avenue started falling apart after Mandela’s grandchildren moved out in 2020 and there were apparently problems to keep up with the costs to maintain the property.