Gautrain route expansion set to reach more areas in Tshwane, rest of Gauteng

Pretoria - The Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network project is planning a route expansion that will see the Gautrain reach more areas in Tshwane and the province. This extension will see the Gautrain benefit residents deep in Tshwane through future links that will include extensions like Olievenhoutbosch, Samrand to Mamelodi through Irene, Tshwane East, Hazeldean, and Mamelodi. The Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network project extensions identified a total of 149km of rail and 19 stations for the final route. According to Gautrain senior executive manager in communications and marketing Dr Barbara Jesen a feasibility study indicated that the full implementation of the proposed extensions has the capacity to create more than 170 000 direct jobs, with Phase 1 having the capacity to create more than 30 000 jobs. She said the planning for the proposed extensions commenced with the undertaking of a comprehensive feasibility study by the Gautrain Management Agency.

A feasibility study was conducted under the framework for public–private partnerships in terms of the relevant National Treasury regulations of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999.

While Tshwane residents are set to benefit from the extension, across the province, it will include Rhodesfield to Boksburg through East Rand Mall, Cosmo City to Lanseria through to Samrand and through Fourways and Sunninghill.

Jensen said a study was completed and provided sufficient detail regarding the preferred network implementation scenarios, and optimal value-for-money methods of delivery.

"The magnitude and complexity of the proposed extensions necessitated implementation in five phases over a period of time.

"The completed feasibility study was submitted to National Treasury for Treasury Approval for Phase 1," said Jensen.

She explained that this phase is a 32km long extension from Marlboro to Little Falls through Sandton, Randburg, and Cosmo City, including three new stations, as well as an additional maintenance depot.

It will further connect to Soweto through Roodeport.

However, according to Jensen, the start and end dates for the project cannot yet be determined as it is dependent on the attainment of approvals from National Treasury.

Pretoria News