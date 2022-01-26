Gazankulu Clinic in Saulsville up and running despite break-in, loss of 25 desktop computers

Pretoria - Despite last week’s burglary in which 25 desktop computers and other equipment were stolen, the Gazankulu Clinic in Saulsville is fully operational. Tshwane MMC for Health, Rina Marx, who also visited the clinic to assess the extent of the damage, said the intruders used crowbars to force access into the building, damaging the main gate and doors.

“The criminal act was not only an attack on City property, but a direct attack against the residents of Saulsville and Atteridgeville as it impacts on service provision to the community,” she said. Marx said they were appealing to communities to work together with the City and take care of critical infrastructure. She also said that it was important for communities to take an interest in the safe keeping of facilities that provide services to local residents. The clinic is one of the four municipal health facilities that provide primary health care services to the people in the greater Atteridgeville area. The clinic also provides an important support service to the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Tshwane.

When Pretoria News visited the clinic yesterday it was operating as normal. Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Sipho Stuurman said there was only one security guard on duty when the incident happened. “The individual was unfortunately overpowered by the group of criminals when they forced entry into the building.” He also said the data on the central system was password protected, therefore stealing the desktops would not affect this in any way.

“Those desktops contain confidential patient information, but we have a back up system to ensure that information is protected and not lost.” Stuurman also said so far there had been no progress on the investigation. However, the matter is with the police and the City has not received any report. The police said they were still investigating the incident and asked anyone with knowledge to come forward.