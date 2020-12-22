Generational Hobo Homeless Drive, #BrosDoMatter team up to bring Christmas cheer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Non-profit organisations #BrosDoMatter and Generational Hobo Homeless Drive have teamed up to bring Christmas cheer to those less fortunate. Their first annual Christmas celebration takes place at Church Square in the heart of the nation's capital on Friday (Christmas Day). On the day, the organisations will be distributing food and clothes to homeless people. The event comes just weeks after the death of the father of the Da Klan Foundation, Mokhulu Sibanyoni. The foundation gave birth to #BrosDoMatter. The celebration will be held in his honour. Sibanyoni established the foundation and later #BrosDoMatter, under the leadership of Emma Sibanyoni, in 2019. "The event comes as a tribute to the men who have made it possible for all these organisations to come alive. Through this event - The Celebration Of Christmas with Our Extended Families - we intend to outline the importance of the safety, health and the future of our homeless families," Emma said.

The late Mokhulu Sibanyoni founded Da Klan Foundation, which gave birth to #BrosDoMatter. Picture: Supplied

#BrosDoMatter is committed to promoting the education, empowerment, rehabilitation, welfare and social justice of every man and boy child.

"There has been a great neglect of men and boy children in South Africa as their welfare is ignored by many. Many people and organisations have come in to promote the welfare of girl children, leaving the men and the boy child behind.

"This has therefore left many South Africans ignorant on the rights, well-being, welfare and social justice of men and the boy child.

"We have witnessed the abandonment feeling of our extended families. Most of these families are made up of men and boys."

She said the collaboration with Generational Hobo Homeless Drive, led by SMU FM breakfast show host and musician Percy Sleash SA marked the first anniversary of the NPO.

"It is to create an awareness on this issue among the vulnerable community as well as highlighting the importance of safety and health awareness. These issues are left alone by our communities.

"This event intends to bring hope, smiles and happiness. In the middle of the pandemic, we are saying that we are thriving and willing to help change the lives of our families.

"We are therefore appealing to our communities to assist in making a difference to our homeless community by donating any perishables, clothes, blankets or money to make the event a success.

To assist, call 076 774 6889, 064 542 6141 or 076 260 1825.

Pretoria News