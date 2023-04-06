Get down to Pretoria Zoo for the Easter Egg Hunt race

Noxolo Miya Pretoria - If you'll be in town this long weekend and want to make Easter celebrations extra special for the family, look no further – the National Zoological Garden (NZG) in Pretoria, widely known as the Pretoria Zoo, will be hosting 'The Amazing Race: Easter Egg Hunt' from Friday until Monday.

“We’re inviting families and friends to join us for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt from April 7 to 10 April. There will be loads of fun activities,” they said. The race will be taking place at the zoo's picnic area, with two races daily. The first race will start at 11am to 12pm, and the second leg will be from 2pm to 3pm each day.

The final prize is that the first team on the day to complete the race will win a Pick n Pay voucher. Rules for the race are that participants must register team members of three or more people (all ages), teams must take pictures of the animals at each stop, pictures taken will be presented at the final stop, and golf carts are allowed for the race. The Pretoria Zoo is not only the largest zoo in South Africa and the only one with national status, but is also rated as one of the top zoos in the world.

The 85-hectare zoo houses 3 117 specimens of 209 mammal species, 1 358 specimens of 202 bird species, 3 871 specimens of 190 fish species, 388 specimens of four invertebrate species, 309 specimens of 93 reptile species, and 44 specimens of seven amphibian species. Its mandate is to explore, reveal, celebrate and champion biodiversity for the benefit and enjoyment of all South Africans. It also offers plenty of fun and practical activities that are equally enjoyable for toddlers, older kids and even adults, such as an aquarium (the largest inland marine aquarium in the country), reptile park, jungle train (famously known as the choo choo train), the big wheel and the cableway.