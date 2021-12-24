Good Samaritans celebrate Christmas with homeless

Pretoria - As the homeless in Pretoria prepare for a bleak day tomorrow due to the inability of organisations to give them one meal for the day, Good Samaritans have stepped forward to assist. The Da Klan Foundation and #BrothersDoMatter yesterday said they would be hosting their second annual Christmas celebration with the street homeless from as early as 7am.

“Like last year, the event will be held at Church Square in the heart of South Africa's capital city,” Emma Sibanyoni said. The event was conceived in memory of the late founder of Da Klan Foundation and #BrosDoMatter, Phineas Mokhulu Sibanyoni, and was the brainchild of Emma, his widow. The aim was to carry on the legacy of her late husband by bringing Christmas cheer to those less fortunate, she said.

Last year Emma Sibanyoni led charitable work in the Pretoria CBD and fed the street homeless, who have been hit hard by the effects of the pandemic. Picture: Supplied “This is something he (Phineas Sibanyoni) was passionate about before his untimely death in 2020.” To mark the occasion, food parcels and clothes will be donated to the homeless people and, said Emma, a helping hand will also be extended to at least 15 families in the city who will receive food parcels. She invited companies and and individuals willing to assist to donate food and clothes.