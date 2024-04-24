Gospel artist Tshepiso Moabelo releasing new song this week

KNOWN for her acclaimed studio album My Worship Melody, talented gospel artist Tshepiso Moabelo is determined to make her mark in the entertainment industry with her latest track set to be released on Friday. She said she got the Inspiration for the song, titled Waiting on You, from Bible verse, Isaiah 40: 31.

“I chose this verse because as people we are waiting for so many things from God, and our waiting is not vain; I believe there is a set time for breakthrough for everyone. Keep on holding on, never give up, wait upon the Lord and He will see you through,” she said. Moabelo, who was born and bred in Limpopo, said her interest in music stems from God-fearing women such as her mother Phuti Albertina Moabelo. She said from the age of 10, she had opportunity to lead in a song for Sunday school; a stepping stone to becoming one of the worship team leaders in church.

This positioned her in the ranks of women of stature in the music industry and built her up as a gospel artist. “My music embodies sound that evokes praise and worship, bringing a sense of belonging in the presence of the Lord,” she said. She added that her style reaches across generations, bringing upliftment and inspiration, which also comes from her walk with the Lord.

“My inspirations also come from spending time studying the word of God,” she said. She released her first single in 2016 titled Ke Gofa Tsohle. Her first studio album dropped in November 2019. Moabelo said she also enjoys performing.