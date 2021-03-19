Gospel reggae singer, songwriter Samuel Suh determined to make a difference

Pretoria - Gospel reggae singer and songwriter Samuel Suh has delivered a unique but modern vocal shipment, which sails the listener to a tropical haven of calm and balance. Suh was born in Cameroon and lives in Joburg. He grew up in Bonabéri, Douala, and since high school he has always felt a huge pull towards music. Born to a musical family of six siblings, five of them sisters, gospel music has always played a major role in his life. His mom, who was a deaconess, played worship and praise songs, and this brought the family together in a musical manner. And so began the gospel career of Suh, a lover of hip hop as well as the Rastafari cultural movement.

Suh, previously known as 1 Zeal, released an eight-track EP titled The Lion Boy EP Vol 1 in 2014, and in 2016 a five-track EP, The Lion Boy EP Vol 2.

He has also released visuals for songs like Welcome to Jozi, Terre, Ca Va Aller and I Do, which were well received across various platforms.

In January 2020, after recording over 17 songs for a new project he had planned to release soon, Samuel received the inspiration to record his first-ever gospel reggae song, Rivers.

After recording and listening to this song, he says: “I knew exactly this was my calling and the sole purpose of my music.”

One Word is Suh’s latest single, which is a smooth blend. One can describe the song as a drink of paradise. The polished sounds of the underpinned baseline riffs, the staccato off beat surprises, and the simple repetitive chord structure is the embodiment of the song.

The lyrics carry a message of centring oneself to become one within, reminding the listener that it takes “one word” to set yourself free. Life may throw curve balls at us and we are constantly facing challenges but the “word” will remain.

“I believe that that song will bring about change and healing for the people of Africa. I know that I am being used as a vessel to spread the message of light and truth. I would like to see African people emerging from sorrow and pain and into a place of grace and spiritual freedom,” Suh said.

“If we all showed kindness to each other, no one in Africa would struggle, so therefore I believe in finding reassurance in the word. Even in my darkest days, I lift myself up with the reminder of the word. Being whole and finding peace in the word is all there is.”

Asked why did he chose music, Samuel simply answered: “I really wish that was the case, but music chose me, not only me but my entire family. This is is my calling, I am here to do the work set out for me.”

Suh recently finished shooting the music video for One Word, in the Johannesburg CBD, capturing rooftops and other tourist attractions in this handsome city. The video also showcases storylines of real life situations, which makes it even more relatable. The video starts broadcasting on various TV channels this month.

Suh describes himself as artist with an inspirational message and a flair for dancehall energy. It should create a massive impact on the Mzansi gospel scene.

