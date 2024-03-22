Gospel singer ministers to people through music

Soshanguve-based gospel artist Prudence Mandyu has become a force to be reckoned within the industry. A producer and founder of Mohk Music record label, Mandyu said she started writing music at tender age.

She said she learned to play the keyboard by herself in church. Mandyu said while she was still in high school, she impacted people’s live through ministering in church, performing in worship teams, programmes and concerts. She studied music through Trinity College at the Mmabana Cultural Centre in the North West. “I began my professional singing career in May 2018 when I recorded my first live DVD album titled Singakhona Ngimdumisa at the World of Yamaha Theatre,” she said.

As a songwriter, she draws her inspiration from everyday life. Mandyu said she chose gospel because she wants to preach the word of God and encourage people going through hardship to never give up. “My passion is reaching out to people and ensuring them that pain does not last forever,” she said.

In May 2022, she released her single titled Omakgona Tshotle. “As a singe , I started singing in church in my teens I recorded my first album in May 2007, and in May 2023, I released my album,” she said. Mandyu said she did an intimate worship session in September 2023 where she performed Oke Miri, Omakgona Tshotle and Take all my Glory.