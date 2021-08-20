Greater Tzaneen municipal manager Thapelo Matlala resigns

POLOKWANE – Greater Tzaneen municipal manager Thapelo Matlala has resigned, the municipality said on Friday. Although Matlala did not give reasons for his resignation in a brief letter he sent to the municipality, it is common knowledge that he was caught between the governing party’s factional battles that culminated in his illegal suspension which he successfully won at the Labour Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg in 2019, barely a year after his appointment.

Matlala faced strong opposition from the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) for his leadership style and heavy-handed approach. He fell out of favour with municipal employees when he cut the overtime budget in half. He also overturned a tender awarded to a Limpopo company, Tshiamiso, for the Codesa Road Project in Mulati road in Tzaneen.

The outgoing municipal manager was attacked during a council meeting last year where he had to be evacuated by police. Municipal spokesperson Neville Ndlala said the municipality would announce an acting municipal manager soon. “Thapelo Matlala today resigned as the municipal manager of the Greater Tzaneen Municipality with immediate effect. He did not indicate his reason for the resignation.